Keaton Jennings produced another eye-catching contribution at short-leg to give England their only wicket on the second morning of the final Test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists started the morning by losing their final three wickets for 24 runs, bowled out for 336, and saw Sri Lanka reach 74 for one at lunch.

Jack Leach was the successful bowler but relied as much on Jennings’ bravery and anticipation under the helmet as any trickery of his own.

Having produced two brilliant moments in the Kandy Test, Jennings added another to his collection, mirroring Danushka Gunathilaka’s steps as he advanced down the track, staying in line with his leg-side flick and pouching it having stood upright rather than crouching for cover.

England will feel they should have had further success, Joe Root dropping Dimuth Karunaratne at slip after Stuart Broad found his edge in a lively new-ball spell. Karunaratne had two at the time and took lunch on 28 having also seen a leading edge land just short of mid-on and a marginal caught and bowled chance evade Leach.

Dhananjaya De Silva, also on 28 at the interval, had just three to his name when an ambitious lofted drive off Leach narrowly cleared a diving Jonny Bairstow at mid-off.

England had earlier subsided in less than 25 minutes, Moeen Ali and Leach both picking out Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Dilruwan Perera and Broad bowled round his legs for a duck to complete Lakshan Sandakan’s five-wicket haul.