A fourth-quarter rally made the difference as the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-109.
Playing without forward Jonathan Isaac, who sprained his right ankle on Thursday, the Magic were 99-92 behind with 4.42 left on the clock.
But then Nikola Vucevic made a hook shot, Terrence Ross got a three-pointer and DJ Augustin knocked down a floater in the lane to draw the sides level.
Evan Fournier then scored a three to put the Magic ahead with 2.23 left to play – a lead they retained.
Their second win in a row moves Orlando up to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs fall to 10th in the Western.
A Malik Monk three-pointer on the buzzer gave the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Detroit’s Langston Galloway scored a career-high 32 points, including seven three-pointers, but it was not enough for the visitors, who have now lost four in a row.
The loss sees the Pistons drop to 13th on the Eastern table, while the win sees the Hornets move up to seventh.
Houston’s James Harden scored 44 points as the Rockets beat the Indiana Pacers 111-102.
Harden was gracious enough to say his side’s defence played a bigger part in the win than his haul, though. “It was huge,” he said. “That’s the game right there.”
The Rockets have now won a season-high six games straight.
Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-119 in overtime, the Memphis Grizzlies scraped to a win over the Utah Jazz 107-106, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost at home to the Washington Wizards 137-116, the Golden State Warriors lost at home to the Boston Celtics 105-100 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 99-97.