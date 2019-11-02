The 2019 Rugby World Cup drew to a close with South Africa’s 32-12 win over England in the final in Yokohama.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the tournament in numbers.

4 – combined World Cup titles won by this year’s finalists South Africa (1995,2007,2019) and England (2003).

7 – Wales wing Josh Adams is the tournament’s leading try-scorer, with South Africa’s Makazole Mapimpi’s dazzling try in the final leaving him one behind on six.

(PA Graphics)

69 – South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard is the leading points-scorer with 69 after a 22-point haul in the final (six penalties, two conversions) ahead of England’s Owen Farrell whose four penalties gave him a tally of 58.

8 – red cards shown in the tournament.

John Quill, England v UNITED STATES, September 26 Facundo Gattas, Georgia v URUGUAY, September 29 Ed Fidow, Scotland v SAMOA, September 30 Andrea Lovotti, South Africa v ITALY, October 4 Tomas Lavanini, England v ARGENTINA, October 5 Josh Larsen, South Africa v CANADA, October 8 Bundee Aki, IRELAND v Samoa, October 12 Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wales v FRANCE, October 20

2,552 – New Zealand’s all-time record for World Cup points, with Australia a distant second on 1,797. That 755-point lead is more than 10th-placed Fiji’s total (732).