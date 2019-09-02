Matteo Darmian has swapped Manchester United for Parma as the full-back finally makes his Old Trafford exit, while Javier Hernandez has left West Ham for Spanish side Sevilla.

Darmian, 29, is the fourth player to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for Serie A this summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez having joined Inter Milan before Chris Smalling made his loan switch to Roma last week.

Darmian has long yearned for a return to Italy and the PA news agency understands Parma are paying around four million euros (£3.6million) for the versatile full-back.

🇮🇹 @DarmianOfficial has joined Parma on a permanent deal. Buona fortuna, Matteo! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2019

The deal is also believed to include a sell-on clause, with the Italy international signing a deal until 2023 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Darmian joined United in 2015 from Torino in a reported £12.7million deal and went on to represent the club 92 times in all competitions.

Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that a move was on the cards for the full-back and the following day reiterated that Paul Pogba would not be leaving for Real Madrid or anywhere else before the European deadline.

“Paul Pogba will be playing for us,” the United boss said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Good morning. I can confirm that Javier Hernandez’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Sevilla has been completed for an undisclosed fee.Good luck Javier pic.twitter.com/iv1TN3e0ZK — David Gold (@davidgold) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Hernandez left West Ham for Spain, with Hammers co-owner David Gold confirming the news on social media.

The official club social channel announced that the Mexican forward had moved to Sevilla on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has joined Serie A side Napoli.

After two wonderful seasons, today I say goodbye to Tottenham. It was a pleasure to wear this shirt and wherever I go there will be always a space in my heart for Tottenham and for their fans. I wish you all the best for this season and for the future! Thanks. #COYS💙 pic.twitter.com/M2ox8SYpUy — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 2, 2019

The Spanish forward already has two Scudetto titles from his time in Italy with Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

At the north London side, he scored 13 goals in 66 appearances, including significant goals last season against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as Tottenham reached the final of the Champions League.

Llorente had been without a club since he left Spurs at the end of his contract in June.

Bobby Duncan looks set to complete his Anfield exit (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool are set to offload youth team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently.

The PA news agency understands the Italians will pay two million euros (£1.7million) up front with a 20 per cent sell-on fee for the player.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, a scorer of 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.