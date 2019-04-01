Kash Ali has had his boxing licence suspended after being disqualified for biting David Price during their fight in Liverpool on Saturday night.

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed the sanction, which is pending a hearing by the organisation’s Central Area Council.

The 27-year-old has also had his purse, estimated to be in the region of £20,000, withheld, minus expenses.

Ali, who admitted to iFL TV shortly after the fight that he had been “stupid”, could face a lengthy ban from the sport.

In one of the few precedents in Britain, middleweight Adrian Dodson was banned for 18 months in 1999 after being found guilty of biting opponent Alain Bonnamie.

Price accused Ali of biting him on multiple occasions during the contest, before referee Mark Lyson waved the contest off in the fifth round.

Price and Ali in action in Liverpool on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ali had appeared to be edging his way back into the contest when the pair fell to the canvas in the fifth round, after which Price complained of the bite.

As he made his way back to the corner, a large welt was evident on the left side of Price’s stomach. Price described Ali as an “animal”.

Ali told iFL TV: “I had him hurt in the fifth. I could have stopped him, which I would have.

'KASH ALI NEEDS BANNING – IF SOMEONE BIT ME – I'D BITE BACK' -TONY BELLEW ON PRICE, GLOVER & HART https://t.co/K3bToK2FAT — iFL TV™ (@IFLTV) March 31, 2019

“We ended up wrestling down anyway and it was a stupid thing what I did. It was ridiculous – there are no excuses for it.”

The defeat was Ali’s first in 16 professional fights, while Price’s record improves to 24 wins and six defeats.

Speaking on Sky Sports immediately after the fight, former world champion Tony Bellew accused Ali of biting Price on multiple occasions.

Bellew added: “They were disgusting things which have no place in a boxing ring. He is a disgrace and he shouldn’t be allowed back in a boxing ring ever again.”