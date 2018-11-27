Police have found a body in the search for a missing man.

Julien Lepowski, 72, was last seen by a neighbour in Dumbarton Road in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on the afternoon of Saturday November 24.

Officers said the body of a man was found at a property in Drymen, Stirlingshire, on Tuesday.

Police say the body is believed to be that of Julien Lepowski (Police Scotland/PA)

Although formal identification has still to take place, the body is believed to be that of Julien Lepowski.

His family has been informed.

A post-mortem will take place in due course but the death is not being treated as suspicious.