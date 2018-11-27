A man has been arrested after a death at a property in the Highlands.

Officers were called to the scene in Holburn Avenue, Thurso, at around 8am on Tuesday November 27.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in the Caithness town.

Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has died in this incident.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and at an early stage.

“However, it would appear this is a contained incident with no risk to the wider public.

“There will be a police presence at the scene for some time while we undertake our inquiries and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out our work.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting incident 500 of November 27 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.