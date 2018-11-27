A man has died five days after he was hit by a car as he crossed the road.

Emanuil Paunov Asparhov, 64, was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka as he crossed the northbound carriageway of Gallow Green Road in Paisley at around 6.25pm on Thursday November 22.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Tuesday morning.

It is understood the 50-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Mokka was not hurt.

Police are appealing for the occupants of a car that stopped to help at the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Andy Mair said: “We know from inquiries carried out so far, a dark-coloured car stopped and the male driver got out to assist at the incident, however, he left before police arrived.

“I am appealing for this driver and any occupants of the car to contact us as they could have vital information.

“We are also appealing for any dash cam footage as it may have captured images which could assist us in our investigation.”

Mr Paunov Asparhov was originally from Bulgaria but had been living in the Renfrewshire town.

The incident on Gallow Green Road happened near its junctions with Maxwellton Street and Broomlands Street.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to call road policing officers at Helen Street Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3077.