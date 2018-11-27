A driver escaped injury after a car crashed into a front garden near a primary school.

Police said it appears the driver lost control and hit a parked car before ending up in the garden of a tenement on Tantallon Road in the Shawlands area of Glasgow.

Two ambulances and a police van went to the scene following the incident which happened at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services went to the scene following the crash in Glasgow (PA)

Images from the scene showed one car in the garden while another was positioned diagonally across the pavement.

A cordon was put in place around the area while police dealt with the incident and the car was later removed from the garden.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.