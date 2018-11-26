A man has died following a fire in a campervan.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Station Drive in Ardersier in the Highlands at around 7.40pm on Friday, November 23.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, however the body of a 66-year-old man was found in the vehicle.

Police are investigating but said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“However, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”