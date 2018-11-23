A new education campus for children with extra support needs is being officially opened in Renfrewshire.

Erskine Waterfront Campus is run by CrossReach, the operating arm of the Church of Scotland’s social care council.

The facility has been designed for up to 36 pupils aged seven to 16 who need additional support following childhood trauma or adverse experiences.

A classroom at the Renfrewshire facility (CrossReach/PA)

Smaller classes of around six pupils are aimed at creating a more nurturing environment and allow children more time with education specialists at the independent school.

Kyle Fleming, head of education at Erskine Waterfront Campus, said: “This is a first class school with a wonderful nurturing ethos where pupils are provided with a high level of support to bring out the best in them.

“They have access to the full curriculum in creative ways and we are committed to giving our pupils the best possible start in life.

“The school community has been welcomed by the wider Erskine community, allowing our curriculum to benefit from local facilities and new partnerships.”