The number of patients in Scotland who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 has risen by nine to 2,270, according to the latest statistics.

Figures published by the Scottish Government show the rise in the past 24 hours.

The statistics indicate 15,101 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up of 60 from 15,041 the previous day.

As of 2pm today 101,713 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 86,612 confirmed negative15,101 positive 2,270 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/dIgJWeCaBB — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 24, 2020

There are 845 patients in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19, up four from 841 on Saturday.

Of these, 33 were in intensive care, a fall of three in 24 hours, while 11 people were in intensive care with suspected Covid-19, also down three.

The figures were released ahead of the daily Scottish Government briefing attended by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, national clinical director Jason Leitch and chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.

At the briefing, Ms Freeman was questioned on whether a full-scale review should be carried out into care homes in Scotland, as Police Scotland said it is investigating three deaths at Home Farm care home on Skye, where a total of 10 residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak.

She said a review should be held into the structure and funding of the care home sector in Scotland.

The latest briefing comes as Nicola Sturgeon has yet to comment on reports that Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules by travelling from London to Durham.

3/3 We will review the current rules on Thursday and hopefully, evidence permitting, move to Phase 1 of @scotgov routemap out of lockdown, with the gradual easing of some restrictions. But for now, please continue to do the right thing – it really is helping to save lives. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 24, 2020

Instead the First Minister posted on Twitter asking the public to “stick to lockdown rules for now”.

She said: “Please stick to lockdown rules for now & not just because they are the rules – they remain the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Please stay at home except for essential purposes, stay 2 metres apart from others when you are out and don’t meet other households.

“If you have Covid-19 symptoms – a new, persistent cough, fever, loss/change of taste/smell – please isolate at home for 7 days. If someone in your household has symptoms please isolate for 14 days.

“We will review the current rules on Thursday and hopefully, evidence permitting, move to Phase 1 of @scotgov routemap out of lockdown, with the gradual easing of some restrictions.

“But for now, please continue to do the right thing – it really is helping to save lives.”