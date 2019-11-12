Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has accused Boris Johnson of following the commands of US President Donald Trump on Brexit.

Addressing a campaign rally in Cardiff, Ms Swinson suggested there was also a secret deal between the Prime Minister and the Brexit Party after Nigel Farage said he would stand down candidates in the 317 seats won by the Tories in 2017.

Ms Swinson said the PM was doing Mr Trump’s bidding on Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Lib Dem leader told activists: “We see the deal with Nigel Farage. We see President Donald Trump saying in interviews that he wanted them to come together.

“And for Boris Johnson, President Trump’s wish is his command.

“Now, this is someone who has struggled to follow basic instructions when it comes to, you know, write a letter, but President Trump says that and immediately, there you go, there’s some deal.

“Who knows what he has promised Nigel Farage, but one thing is certain – if Nigel Farage wants that Brexit to happen that is not something that will be good for the people of our country.”

Launching the Lib Dem campaign in Wales, Ms Swinson insisted the party would win “many more” seats, but refused to set a target figure.

At present, the Lib Dems have just one seat in Wales after winning the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in August.

Ms Swinson also welcomed anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray being selected as a candidate for the party in the seat of Cynon Valley.

The Lib Dem leader insisted that Mr Bray, who is famous for appearing in the background of TV broadcasts outside Parliament brandishing anti-EU withdrawal placards, would not be seen as a joke candidate.