A teenager accused of murdering an 18-year-old man at a knife awareness course in west London has appeared in court.

Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah died in hospital after being stabbed at the Youth Offending Service in Hillingdon Civic Centre on High Street, Uxbridge, on Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with murder.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and nationality during the hearing, while his mother was present in the court room to watch the proceedings.

The teenager is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on another youth, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, one count of possessing a “zombie-style” knife and a further count of possessing a “Rambo-style” knife.

No pleas were entered during the short court hearing.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Carolyn Dhanraj informed the defendant that he would be held in custody until his next court appearance.

The teenager is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.