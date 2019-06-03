A driver has admitted killing an Army veteran by running him over with his car just moments after the pair were involved in a crash.

Dario Carboni, 25, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of former paratrooper Kenneth Kiley after the 75-year-old followed him on foot to take down his insurance details.

Carboni had been on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of Mr Kiley’s murder but following 10 days of evidence he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after asking for a “Goodyear indication” – the likely maximum sentence the judge would impose.

Carboni had been on trial for 10 days at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

The jury heard Mr Kiley had been a passenger in a Toyota Yaris driven by his wife, Marion Kiley, when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Carboni collided with them on a roundabout near their home in Swindon, Wiltshire, on the evening of July 8 last year.

Carboni failed to stop and drove away into a cul-de-sac while Mr Kiley got out on foot with a pen and paper in his hand, telling his wife he intended to find the driver of the blue Corsa and take down their details.

Minutes later, at around 8.48pm, Mr Kiley was fatally injured by the car.

Neighbours described hearing a man shouting, followed by “screeching tyres” and then a “loud thud”, before seeing Mr Kiley lying in the road.

They described finding a folded receipt from Marks and Spencer and a pen on the ground next to Mr Kiley.

Witnesses ran to help the pensioner and he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with injuries including a skull fracture but died the following day.

The Corsa was abandoned in a nearby street where Carboni and friend Patrick Cunnington were seen getting out and running away.

Carboni and Mr Cunnington were apprehended separately by police, with the latter saying he had not been behind the wheel and he and Carboni had been in Swindon selling cannabis.

In a police interview, Carboni denied being the driver of the vehicle when Mr Kiley was injured but accepted being the driver in the initial crash despite not having a licence.

Carboni, from Tottenham, London, had already pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Judge William Hart formally directed not-guilty verdicts in respect of the charges of murder and causing death by dangerous driving, and discharged the jury.

Carboni was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later.