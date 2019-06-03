President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen for the ceremonial welcome on the first day of their state visit.
Today’s itinerary includes a visit to the Royal Collection and then an event at Westminster Abbey 3.10pm.
Later the presidential couple will have tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, followed by a state banquet this evening.
12.30pm
The Queen shook hands warmly with Mr Trump and smiled broadly before turning to greet the First Lady.
The Trumps and the royals then went inside the palace, through the Bow Room, where the Queen introduced senior members of her household to her guests and in-turn the US leader did the same with prominent figures from his entourage.
The Queen is in a muted jade Stewart Parvin A- line coat and pleated dress in shades of grey, jade and dusky pink with a matching Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat.
The Duchess of Cornwall wore a white Anna Valentine dress and a Philip Treacy hat.
After the helicopters had left the guard of honour formed by Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards under the command of Major Hamish Hardy, and the Band of the Grenadier Guards and Corps of Drums of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards formed up on the lawns.
12.25pm
The President’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner could be seen watching the helicopter arrive from a balcony at the back of the palace.
12.22pm
The booming sounds of a double gun salute in nearby Green Park echoed around the palace grounds.
Soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery led 71 horses, pulling six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns, into place, to fire 82 blank artillery rounds at 10-second intervals.
The first 41-gun salute honoured Mr Trump’s state visit.
The second round of 41 shots were staged to mark the 66th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation on Sunday.
The military’s celebration of the 1953 coronation was delayed until Monday as gun salutes are never fired on a Sunday.
With a 103-gun salute – 41 for the president and 62 for the coronation anniversary – also staged at the Tower of London, the British Army fired 185 guns in total for the historic double ceremonial salute.
The Trump state visit is the 112th of the Queen’s reign.
12.16pm
The Trumps were greeted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
Both women were wearing white dresses with matching hats.
Charles and Camilla escorted the US leader and the First Lady the short distance to the palace’s west terrace where the Queen was waiting.
Normally state visits see leading figures from national like the prime minister and Commissioner of the Met Police introduced to the visiting foreign leader, but it was just the three senior royals taking part in the ceremonial welcome.
12.10pm
US President Donald Trump has arrived at Buckingham Palace by helicopter.
The American leader and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president.
12.05pm
On the lack of official one-to-one talks between the two leaders, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “always going to be the case” that the meeting in the Cabinet Room at Number 10 would involve the delegations.
“These are always how the discussions take place with any leader,” the spokesman said, adding there was “nothing unusual here”.
The spokesman insisted the two leaders would have time for informal private talks during Mr Trump’s visit.
“You can see the events they are at, you can see the fact she is providing him with a tour of the Churchill War Rooms, I would expect them to be having discussions with just the two of them.”
Downing Street also said the US President’s spat with London Mayor Sadiq Khan was a matter for them.
11.55am
Mr Trump and Theresa May will not have formal one-to-one talks during his visit, instead the two leaders will be joined by their delegations of senior officials and ministers for a bilateral meeting.
Downing Street insisted it was the normal for meetings between the two leaders to take place with their delegations.
They will also go on a private tour of the Churchill War Rooms, where Winston Churchill helped mastermind the Second World War effort.
11.50am
11.40am
Mr Trump used his time at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence, before meeting the Queen to watch television and tweet about two familiar targets – “fake news” CNN and China.
He wrote: “China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs. No visible increase in costs or inflation, but U.S. is taking Billions!”
And 30 minutes later, he wrote to criticise CNN.
11.40am
11.30am
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has tweeted that Mr Trump arrives offering “American’s hand of friendship”.
Mr Farage is a friend of Mr Trump and was praised by the president for his party’s European elections successes before this visit.
11.20am
11.10am
Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is only the third by a US president.
The Queen has met 12 of the 13 American leaders who have been in office during her reign, but just George W Bush, Barack Obama and now Mr Trump have been treated to a grand state visit.
Although Mr Trump visited the UK earlier in his presidency, this is his first official state visit.
The invitation was made just seven days after his inauguration in January 2017, but a planned state visit in 2018, with all its pomp and ceremony, was downgraded to an official visit amid security concerns, although Mr Trump still met the Queen.
11am
Anti-Trump banners have been hung from Vauxhall Bridge in sight of the US Embassy in central London.
Activists from Amnesty International organised the action.
10.30am
First daughter Ivanka Trump was not on Air Force One with her father, but has tweeted that she is looking forward to joining the US delegation later in the day.
10.25am
Jeremy Hunt has commented on Donald Trump’s tweet that labelled London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, with an attack on the Labour Party and the mayor for what he called “virtue-signalling”.
The Foreign Secretary said: “The president does what the president does but let’s ask why he was so angry when he did that tweet and I think the very simple reason is he’s been shown great discourtesy.”
“What I would say is for Sadiq Khan and the Labour Party to be boycotting the state visit of the President of the United States, who has been invited here not by Theresa May but by Her Majesty the Queen to celebrate a relationship that goes back centuries but just 75 years ago saw a million American servicemen on our soil land ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty, is I’m afraid, virtue-signalling of the worst kind.”
10.10am
10am
Mr Trump’s visit will be met by protesters including a group which is relaunching the giant inflatable of the president as a large orange baby.
Fundraising for the project has passed the £30,000 target set.
9.40am
Sadiq Khan’s spokesman has responded to the tweeted criticism: “Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe” as the spat between the London Mayor and US President intensified.
“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” the spokesman added.
9.15am
Mr and Mrs Trump stepped off Air Force One amid windy conditions and were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The president appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.
He briefly held hands with Melania as they walked to their helicopter, Marine One.
8.54am
US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived at Stansted Airport on Air Force One.
8.50am
Donald Trump launched a trademark Twitter broadside at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as he touched down in the UK for a state visit.
