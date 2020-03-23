THE UK's most popular high street bakery Greggs is to close more than 2,000 shops tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24).

It is the latest high street name to announce a temporary shutdown, which also include McDonald's, KFC and The Entertainer.

Greggs will close its 2,040 shops, including those in Wrexham, Mold, Deeside Industrial Estate, Holywell, Chester, and Ellesmere Port.

In a statement, the bakery firm said: We’ve been doing everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe but it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distancing we need to go further and close all of our shops completely.

“So, we have made the difficult decision to close all of our shops on Tuesday, March 24.”

The Greggs statement from CEO Roger Whiteside, posted on the firm’s Twitter page, paid tribute to Greggs staff

It added: “First and foremost, thank you to our amazing colleagues for the hard work they have been putting in every day. They live and breathe the Greggs spirit, and we couldn’t have got through these challenging times without their unwavering positivity and cooperation."

The statement added that it would keep supporting staff with full contract hours as long as possible but this would be kept "under review as the situation develops"