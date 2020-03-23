KFC is the latest fast food chain to announce it is to close all branches in the UK due to the coronavirus.

The fried chicken chain, which has stores in Queensferry, Chester, Wrexham and Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port, will close all outlets by Wednesday (March 25).

A statement from the company said: "We’ve decided, together with our franchise partners, to begin closing our restaurants to help protect the wellbeing and safety of our teams and of our guests.

"We’re committed to doing this in the right way and are focussed on closing responsibly – to prepare our restaurant teams, help our suppliers and minimise food waste. Restaurants will begin closing from now. They will all close by Wednesday 25th March until further notice.

"It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, but it’s in the best interests of both our incredible teams and all the fans that love our chicken.

"Speaking of chicken, we serve fresh, quality food, so we’re working really hard to prevent as much going to waste as possible. Over the coming days, we’ll find safe and efficient ways to distribute any unused food – which will include working with our longstanding Food Donation Scheme partners to make sure we’re giving to those who need it most. This is already underway in cities across the country and we’re so grateful to our partners for their continued support.

"Finally, to all of our teams who have been working under such tricky and uncertain circumstances, we thank you deeply. You’ve been amazing.