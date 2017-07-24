Bubble restrictions lifted for Chester FC v Wrexham AFC derby matches

BUBBLE restrictions on cross-border derby matches between Chester and Wrexham have been lifted ahead of the new National League season.

The first derby clash between the two bitter rivals this season will now take place on Friday, November 10 (7.45pm), and will be an all-ticket fixture at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

For the past four seasons, away fans from both teams have been forced to travel to derby fixtures on organised coaches via police escort, but the restrictions are now to be lifted for the first time since 2013 after an agreement was reached between both clubs, Cheshire Police and North Wales Police.

The return fixture at Wrexham, currently set to be played on Saturday, March 10 at 3pm, is expected to be rearranged at a later date.

A joint statement between North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Wrexham AFC and Chester FC said: "During the past four seasons fixtures between Chester FC and Wrexham AFC have, in agreement with both clubs and Cheshire and North Wales Police Forces, been run using ‘Safe Transport’ arrangements, resulting in ‘away’ fans travelling to the games on officially organised coaches.

"The intention has always been to return the fixtures to 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, with independent travel for supporters.

"Following a considerable reduction in arrests and disorder at the matches since the arrangements were introduced, all parties have agreed that this season the ‘Safe Transport’ element will be removed, allowing fans to make their own way to the games.

"In the continued interests of safety, the games will remain all ticket and the initial match at Chester will take place at 7.45pm on Friday 10th November.

"No arrangements for the return fixture at Wrexham have yet been confirmed and will be reviewed following the match at Chester.

"Two incident free fixtures will see these arrangements reviewed further and will support consideration of a move towards 3pm kick offs, also with independent supporter travel.

"However, it remains the responsibility of all fans to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner. Any inappropriate behaviour, incidents of disorder or damage to either stadium will not be tolerated and will give grounds for concern that the games cannot take place without continued safe transport arrangements.

"The driving factors behind the planning for these fixtures remain to reduce the potential for disorder, ensure the safety of fans, residents and visitors to Wrexham and Chester and to minimise disruption to local communities and businesses.

"Planning for the fixtures continues and the clubs will announce detailed ticketing arrangements in due course."

A statement from Chester FC said: "Chester FC are delighted with the collective decision to lift the restrictions on our fixture against Wrexham in November and are grateful to both police forces and colleagues at Wrexham for their cooperation."