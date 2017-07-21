Chester to host trail-blazing Pokémon Go historical tour this weekend

ALMOST 3,000 people from all over the world have signed up to attend a huge Pokémon Go event in Chester this weekend.

Niantic Labs, the developer of Pokémon Go and Big Heritage, the UK heritage organisation, have teamed up to curate historical locations throughout the city within Pokémon Go to encourage community engagement and education.

The weekend will see historical sites, such as the Roman Gardens, the cathedral and King Charles Tower, become interactive as they become in-game Pokestops throughout the city of Chester that players can interact with, allowing visitors take part in a wide variety of trail activities.

Children taking part will receive specially made goodies such as passports to stamp Pokestops in, a map and a certificate for completing their route.

Many of the activities over the weekend, which coincides with the annual Chester Heritage Festival, will take place at Chester Castle, which was opened to the public this week for the first time in 20 years.

Big Heritage will also be working with schools across the Cheshire and Merseyside regions as part of an initiative to encourage young people to explore and learn about their local area by playing Pokémon Go together.

Niantic CEO and founder John Hanke said “We love the idea of using mobile games as a motivation for families to play outside together and perhaps to learn something interesting while they are at it!"

Big Heritage founder Dean Paton added: “We are so excited about working with Niantic Labs, who are as passionate as we are about getting people exploring and learning about the world around them.

“It’s a genuine coup for Chester to be the ‘test bed’ for some amazing new ideas, and we hope we can use the game based on the iconic and beloved Pokemon brand as a tool for helping more people get excited about the past.”

To get involved, use the hashtag #PokemonGO or visit the Big Heritage facebook page.