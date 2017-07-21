Barn saved after large fire near Chester

FIREFIGHTERS from Chester and Ellesmere Port tackled a large fire at a farm for several hours.

Crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Mollington were called to the farm near Chester just before midday on Thursday where a number of bales of hay were ablaze inside a barn.

The crews pumped water from a nearby pond to tackle the flames at the farm in Lea Lane, near Aldford.

Crews remained at the scene for most of the afternoon to dampen the area and make sure the fire did not reignite.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.