Visually impaired mum from Lache jumps from 10,000 feet to support son's school

A VISUALLY impaired mum made a skydive from 10,000 feet to say thank you to her son’s school.

Chelsea Blythin, 30, of Lache, wanted to say thank you to the teachers at St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Chester where her son Killian, five, is a pupil.

Her daughter Holly, two, will also attend St Clare’s when she is older.

Chelsea, who is originally from Dublin but has lived in Chester for more than seven years with her husband Stuart, said: “I am visually impaired and struggle with some day to day things like helping Killian with his homework because I find it hard to read small writing. The school has given me a lot of leeway.

“The school has been very supportive, I cannot think of a negative thing to say about them.

“They know that I struggle to read letters so they enlarge the print for me.

“I thought that this would be the perfect way to say thank you.”

Chelsea said that, although she was nervous the night before the jump, she was calm when she arrived at Tilstock airfield, near Whitchurch.

She added: “I kept thinking ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’. I kept saying it to myself and it got me through.”

Chelsea said that about 20 local companies donated items to be raffled and she was sponsored by friends and family as well as staff and parents at the school.

So far her fundraising has raised more than £800 for St Clare’s.

To donate, visit the website www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelsea-blythin.