Lorry driver from Holywell was ‘driving blind’ before death crash

A LORRY driver from Flintshire has accepted he was “driving blind” shortly before a fatal road traffic collision on a dual carriageway.

Christopher Williams, 47, told a Chester Crown Court jury yesterday he was travelling 30ft behind another heavy goods vehicle on the A55 on the morning of Friday, September 4, 2015.

Under cross-examination on the second day of his trial, he denied he was “wholly reliant” on the vision of the driver ahead of him.

“I’m always looking down the road,” he said. “I’m not reliant on the person in front... on their indicators or brake lights.”

But asked just minutes later by Judge Roger Dutton if he was effectively “driving blind” in the moments before the collision, he replied: “Yes.”

“All you could see was the vehicle in front? What’s wrong with doing that then?” the judge asked.

“Well you just can’t see nothing, can you,” Williams replied.

Williams, of Cae’r Fron, Holywell, denies causing the death of William Owen by dangerous or careless driving and also denies causing the victim’s wife Iris serious injury by dangerous driving.

His lorry crashed into a stationary breakdown vehicle at about 10.30am, shunting it into the Flintshire pensioner who was standing at the side of the dual carriageway.

Mr Owen, 81, who had been forced to pull over after his car suffered a mechanical fault, was thrown over the roadside barrier and onto a railway embankment below.

He died at the scene, between the Posthouse roundabout and Broughton junction, despite attempts to resuscitate him by other motorists and a paramedic.

Mrs Owen, 80, who had also got out of the car to await assistance, sustained serious injuries when she too was struck by one of the vehicles.

Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, had told the jury it was the Crown’s case Williams had been driving too close to the lorry in front and therefore could not see the road ahead.

This amounted to careless or dangerous driving.

Williams said he had never encountered stationary vehicles in the carriageway in his 25-year career as an HGV driver.

The court also heard he had no previous convictions for any offence and no points on his driver’s licence.

Both the Owens’ Citroen Xsara Picasso and the Ford Transit breakdown van had pulled over on a section of the carriageway where there was no hard shoulder.

Despite being parked close to the side barrier, part of the vehicles still encroached on the inside lane.

Williams told the court the lorry ahead of him swerved out into lane two without indicating or braking.

“He made a severe movement to the right, into the second lane,” he said. “I saw the stationary ATS [recovery] van.

“I was shocked really. I wasn’t expecting a stationary vehicle on a dual carriageway.”

He too made a “severe movement” to the right but caught the rear corner of the breakdown van which shunted forwards into Mr Owen.

In his police interview he accepted he may have been able to spot the stationary vehicles sooner if he had been travelling further behind the lorry in front.

Expert crash investigators agreed there were no mechanical defaults with the vehicle and no environmental factors that could have contributed to the collision.

Williams tested negative for alcohol in a roadside breath test and said he had slept for seven hours the night before and was not tired.

Mr Owen, who had lived in the Mold area since 1976, was known as ‘Doug’ to his friends and family and was said to have been in good health prior to his death.

