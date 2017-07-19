Ex-chairman took hundreds of pounds from pool club in Chester

A former England pool international has been told to return hundreds of pounds to the club where he was chairman.

Dave Griffiths kept sponsorship money and cash from players’ subscriptions, as well as failing to return six expensive sets of ‘pro’ pool balls.

A judge at Chester County Court yesterday ordered Mr Griffiths to repay West Cheshire County Pool Club a total of £882.60, a decision which was welcomed by club officials.

Three representatives from the pool club – chairman Christopher Harper, players’ representative Chris Welsh and committee member Darren Flaherty, all from the Chester area – were in court to give evidence.

The civil case was heard in the absence of Mr Griffiths, whose attempt to get it adjourned on medical grounds was refused by district judge Patrick Wheeler as the information he provided was deemed ‘insufficient’.

The court heard how Mr Griffiths was chairman of the club between 2011 and 2016, when he was relieved of his duties.

One of his jobs was to collect players’ subscription fees during the season. But when asked to attend a meeting and hand the money over to the club, Mr Griffiths said he had left it in a safe and had lost the key.

The club also said £125 in sponsorship money from Riley’s Sports Bar was given to Mr Griffiths but never banked, meaning the first part of their claim against Mr Griffiths – covering missing subs and sponsorship – totalled £522.60.

Mr Griffiths had also failed to return 10 sets of pro balls, worth £65 each, the club claimed. The value of these came to £650 – meaning the overall claim totalled £1,172.60.

But as the club could show receipts for only six of the sets, rather than all 10, Judge Wheeler said there was no evidence to prove the other four existed or belonged to the organisation.

Mr Flaherty said Mr Griffiths has “had issues with gambling and money”.

The only defence from Mr Griffiths was an email from December saying he disputed the whole claim. He said the pro balls did not belong to the organisation, adding that they had since depreciated in value to £10 a set and he had no knowledge of where they were.

He also said it was his intention to issue a counterclaim for travel expenses and phone bills.

Summing up, Judge Wheeler said: “Clearly, the sum of £522.60 is due and should be paid.

“The only debate is whether there has been some form of depreciation on the value of the balls. But there is no evidence of this (from Mr Griffiths).

“I am satisfied they are not in the possession of the claimant. He (Mr Griffiths) clearly still has county equipment.”

Mr Griffiths was ordered to pay the claimants the sum of £882.60 – covering the £522.60 in subs and sponsorship as well as the £360 cost of the six sets of pool balls.

He was also ordered to pay £185 in costs, with everything payable in 14 days from service of the order.

Speaking outside court after the case was heard, Mr Welsh said: “I’m pleased. That was exactly the amount we had expected.”

Mr Harper added: “Realistically, we are probably not going to see the money again but I am happy with the judge’s ruling.”

Mr Flaherty added he would look to see whether the matter could be taken further with the police.

The club held a fundraising day at the Egerton Arms on Brook Street to cover the money which it had been unable to recover from Mr Griffiths.