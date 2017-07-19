Six men from Chester arrested after York pub brawl before football match

Six men from Chester have been arrested in connection with a 20-strong brawl which took place before a football match in Yorkshire last year.

The fight, outside The Judge's Lodging hotel in Lendal, York, broke out at about 1.30pm on Saturday, October 22, just before Chester FC's away match against York City.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a number of arrests have been made in Chester in relation to their investigation.

A man of 61 was among those arrested. The others were aged 24, 21,18 and two men were aged 19. All were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Seven men from York – aged 18, 23, 26, 31, 33, 43 and 51 – have also been arrestes, as well as and a 32-year-old from Sherburn-in-Elmet, a village near Selby. They remain on bail.

North Yorkshire Police have made repeated appeals for witnesses to come forward following the disturbance, which took place in the hotel grounds and spilled onto the street.

Detectives are trying to trace a specific potential witness who they want to come forward.

A man and two or three young children, one with a pink rucksack, were sat outside The Judge's Lodging, which is about a mile from York’s Bootham Crescent football ground, at the time of the disturbance.

The man went into the pub leaving the children in the seats in the outside area, and it was while he was inside the pub that the disturbance took place.

Officers want to trace the man as he could have important information which could help with the investigation.

The man and anyone else who believes they can help are asked to contact DC Pete Wilson on 101 (select North Yorkshire Police) or email Peter.Wilson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12160192237.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, Kane Richards scoring an injury-time leveller for Chester.

Chester FC did not wish to comment on the arrests.