Lorry driver from Holywell denies causing pensioner's death on the A55

A LORRY ploughed into a stationary breakdown vehicle – shunting it into a Flintshire pensioner standing at the side of a dual carriageway, a court heard.

William Owen, 81, who had pulled over after his car suffered a mechanical fault, was thrown over the roadside barrier and onto a railway embankment below.

He died at the scene on the A55, between the Posthouse roundabout and Broughton junction, despite attempts to resuscitate him by other motorists and a paramedic.

Mr Owen’s wife Iris, 80, who had also got out of the car to await assistance, sustained serious injuries when she too was struck by one of the vehicles on the morning of Friday, September 4, 2015.

She was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool and was informed during the flight that her husband had not survived.

HGV driver Christopher Williams, of Cae’r Fron, Holywell, denies causing the death of Mr Owen by dangerous or careless driving, and also denies causing Mrs Owen serious injury by dangerous driving.

On the first day of a trial at Chester Crown Court yesterday, Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, said Williams, 47, had been driving too close to another lorry in front.

A Ford Transit breakdown recovery van had stopped to help the Owens, and with no hard shoulder had to park up tightly against the roadside barrier, slightly encroaching into lane one.

The driver of the first lorry saw the stationary vehicles and moved into the outside lane.

But Williams then had no time to react and collided with the breakdown van, the barrister said.

Mr Curtis told the court: “He placed himself in a position where he was reliant on the actions of the vehicle in front.”

Two other witnesses, husband and wife John and Jane Clark, also told jurors that minutes before the crash Williams’ lorry had tail-gated them after it joined the A55 from the slip-road on the Posthouse roundabout.

Mrs Clark said: “The lorry came in very close behind us. I felt quite intimidated.”

But another witness, Sharon Armistead, said she had “no concerns” about the way the lorry was being driven prior to the crash and estimated it was travelling at 55mph to 60mph.

In a statement read to the court, the breakdown van driver, Michael Rogers, said he had been travelling on the opposite carriageway towards Chester at about 10.30am when he spotted the Owens at the roadside.

“I felt they were extremely vulnerable in the location they had broken down,” he said.

“It’s a long straight road with no hard shoulder and you just don’t know what could happen.”

He took the decision to turn around at the approaching roundabout and come back to help the elderly couple.

Having parked two car lengths behind them, he instructed them to wait near the rear of his van while he called the highways department and the couple’s breakdown cover providers.

All vehicles had their hazard lights on and conditions were said to be clear with little traffic on the road.

As he finished his call, Mr Rogers said he looked up and saw a lorry metres from the back of his van.

“I had no time to shout or move out of the way,” he said. “There was a massive impact; the noise was deafening.”

The van was shoved forwards into the couple’s Citroen Picasso, knocking Mr Owen into the air and over the barrier onto the railway embankment.

Mrs Owen was also knocked to the ground in the impact.

“There was debris, smoke and sparks everywhere as the lorry continued down the road, eventually stopping,” Mr Rogers said in his statement.

A number of motorists, including Mr Clark, located Mr Owen and administered CPR until the ambulance service arrived. Sadly, he had stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Owen, who had lived in the Mold area since 1976, was known as ‘Doug’ to his friends and family and was said to have been in good health prior to his death.

