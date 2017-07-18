Kids from Hoole delighted with play area they helped design

A COMMUNITY flocked to a park to try out new play equipment which local children helped to design.

The playground in Alexandra Park, Hoole, is already a hit with local children, many of who were consulted on its design.

The play area has been funded largely through section 106 contributions from developers in the area under planning law.

After a grey start the sun came out for the special launch event on Sunday, which was attended by Hoole councillors Alex Black and Angie Chidley, along with Cheshire West and Cheshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for communities and wellbeing Cllr Louise Gittins.

Cllr Black said: “I was delighted to see how popular the new equipment was. It was loverly to see so many mums, dads and children enjoying themselves in the park on a Sunday afternoon.

“I am looking forward to further improvements in the park over the next two or three years.”

Before the grand opening, Cllr Chidley said: “There was a big consultation and a lot of children were asked about what they liked and didn’t like. There’s something for all ages now, not just the younger ones.”