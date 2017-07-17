Chester comes to standstill as officer killed in terror attack laid to rest

MEMBERS of the public, relatives and police representatives were united in grief when the funeral took place in Chester of an officer killed in the Manchester terror attack.

DC Elaine McIver was one of 22 people who died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena’s foyer on May 22 after a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying her coffin arrived at Chester Cathedral on Friday, flanked by two police horses. It was met by uniformed pall-bearers and a guard of honour.

DC McIver, 43, worked at TITAN (the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit). She grew up in Ellesmere Port and served Cheshire Constabulary for 20 years, working in her home town and also Warrington and Winsford.

She was off-duty when she attended the Manchester Arena concert with partner Paul, who was injured in the blast.

Paying tribute to her after the funeral, the Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary, Simon Byrne, said it was a dignified service and a fitting tribute to a loved and widely-respected woman.

“It was a mix of emotions,” he said.

“You couldn’t fail to be moved hearing about a person that meant so much to the family and to the force.”

The Chief Constable said he was very moved by the spontaneous applause from the crowds of people who came to pay their respects outside the cathedral.

”She was someone full of life, fun and optimistic – someone that was always seeing the bright side of life who worked really hard,” he added. “There have been condolences from across the country and around the world.”

DC Elaine McIver’s family released a statement on the day of the funeral.

It read: “Today is the day we say goodbye to our beloved Elaine. The last six weeks have been our worst nightmare.

“Paul continues to improve physically but it is a long road ahead and the family have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support received which keeps us strong.

“So many have been there for us and we are united in strength together. We don’t know how we could ever thank everyone.

“Your kindness is always welcome but if you feel sorry for us, please don’t. All the sorrow in the world won’t bring our loved ones back.”

They urge people to campaign and lobby for changes in legislation over how terrorist suspects are dealt with, adding: “Twenty-two people died in this atrocity on May 22. Twenty-two people were arrested and subsequently released.

“The perpetrator was 22-years-old and previously known about by our authorities. I would like to see changes brought about so we have more resources and more powers to ensure any suspects are dealt with effectively and not allowed back onto our streets to wreak the havoc and devastation they are causing.

“But today we concentrate on celebrating Elaine’s life and the kind and wonderful person she was.

“We will sing her to sleep one last time and say night night, sleep tight, beautiful little sister.”