Chester’s popular Free after 3 parking set for chop

Chester’s ‘Free after 3’ parking scheme is expected to be axed next week – with the news sparking a political row and strong criticism from a top city business leader.

Cabinet members at Cheshire West and Cheshire Council have been asked to approve a 15-year plan of “investment and improvement” aimed at delivering “fit for purpose” parking provision across the borough.

A report, which will go before cabinet next week, found that ‘Free after 3’ in Chester was having only “limited benefit” and should be replaced with “flexible alternative discount offers” which would encourage trade throughout the day rather than after 3pm.

The draft plan, which follows a 12-week public consultation, also proposes introducing on-street parking bays in Chester and “modest” parking charges in Hoole, Frodsham, Northwich and Winsford.

The Labour-led council’s cabinet member for environment, Karen Shore, says “difficult decisions” had to be made due to “savage Conservative cuts to local authority funding”. But the Tories hit back, saying the claims were “truly outrageous” and “an aggressive attempt” to justify Labour’s actions.

Meanwhile, Carl Critchlow – manager of business group CH1ChesterBID – has written an open letter in which he says losing ‘Free after 3’ would be a “hammer blow” for the city.

The draft study, by transport consultants Mott MacDonald, found that most ‘Free after 3’ users only parked for short periods of time so the scheme was of limited benefit to the wider Chester economy. It recommends replacing it with discount offers, seasonal offers at quiet times of year and Park & Ride special offers and discounts. The report identified that the Bishop Street car park in Hoole was used by commuters for the city centre, so restrictions and a “new pricing strategy” should be introduced to deter them and ensure there was space for people using the amenities in Hoole.

The implementation of on-street car parking bays – for up to two hours a time and in Chester only – would improve the management of spaces, the report adds.

The report did also recommend charging Blue Badge holders for parking, but the council is not expected to implement this, as the authority recognises that disabled people are much more restricted in their travel options and have little choice where they park.

’Free after 3’ was introduced in 2008 following a campaign by retailers to address declining city centre footfall and it is currently available in the Brook Street, Delamere Street and Market car parks, allowing people to park there completely free of charge from 3pm onwards. The report for cabinet also recommends scrapping ‘Free after 3’ in eight Ellesmere Port car parks.

Further details will be included in action plans for Chester and Ellesmere Port, with no timescales set yet.

A council spokesperson said the report was an “initial high level strategy document” so the authority was in no position to calculate costs.

The report recommends an overarching, borough-wide strategy and eight location-based strategies for Chester, Ellesmere Port, Northwich, Winsford, Frodsham, Helsby and Neston (including Parkgate) and rural areas.

Cuddington, Sandiway, Farndon, Tarvin, Tattenhall, Malpas, Tarporley and Kelsall will be looked at on an individual basis.