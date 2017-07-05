Centenary celebration for allotment gardeners in Hoole

GARDENERS in a Chester suburb are preparing to celebrate their allotments' centenary.

Members of Hoole Allotments are holding an open day from 11am on Sunday, July 16, and hope to top last year's total of £1,000 raised for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

The 200-plot site at the back of the Coronation Playing Fields was founded during the First World War to offer fresh vegetables for a nation besieged by German U-boats.

Now a popular community hub in the heart of Hoole, the allotments provide a tranquil place for locals to unwind and relax.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Razia Daniels, will officially open the event, which will offer people of all ages the chance to speak to ‘allotmenteers’ over a tea, coffee, beer or burger.

There will also be a children's workshop and tour of the bee hives among other activities and stalls.

Chris Caroe, of Hoole Allotments, said: “Never let it be said that having an allotment is not hard work, it is, but the fruits of one labours make it all worthwhile!

“There are hens, a bee keeper, some awarding winning vegetable growers, all of whom will be available to look at and chat too.”

He added: “It is a fun day out, they have a local choir joining them for two shows, followed by an amazing low level display by the Red Barrows, along with local produce stores, activities for the children, our allotment shop, and much, much more.”

Entry costs £2 for adults and free for children under-16. It includes one raffle ticket.