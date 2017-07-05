Prince Charming needed to stop The Frog in Upton from croaking

A PUB needs a Prince Charming to come to its rescue – again.

The Frog in Upton has had to close its doors and is in need of a kiss of life from a new landlord or landlady.

The venue near the Countess of Chester Hospital has undergone a series of makeovers and relaunches in recent years, as well as standing empty for long periods.

Operator J&P Engineering tried to revive The Frog’s fortunes last year, with new manager Nathan Warrilow taking over in June.

But he has since departed and the Liverpool Road pub is closed for business once again.

Owners Ei Publican Partnerships, formerly Enterprise Inns, say a recruitment process is under way to find somebody to take on the job.

Mr Warrilow wrote a farewell message to regulars on The Frog's Facebook page which read: “I have thoroughly enjoyed your company and presence over the past year.

“I have some very fond memories I will never forget. The welcome you all gave me and the staff when we opened was truly humbling.

“You all gave The Frog such a fantastic atmosphere – and anyone who came for the first time would always comment how homely and friendly it was.

“I sincerely hope someone picks the pub up and carries it further keeping a real community spirit and offering.”

The post was flooded with scores of replies from loyal regulars sad to see The Frog closed once again.

One wrote: “It’s a crying shame, really thought you had it nailed.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better service when we used the venue.”

Another added: “This is such a shame. It got back to The Frog [that] Upton used to know a few years ago.”

A spokesman for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “Our previous publicans decided to step down from The Frog in Upton to concentrate on their other site with us – The Nags Head in Lavister.

“Our recruitment process is currently under way and we hope to have another fantastic operator shortly who can take over the reins of this popular community-led pub.”

The Frog underwent two relaunches last year. It opened in January but closed just three months later, with a lack of support from locals cited as a reason.