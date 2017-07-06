Could car park calls help to breathe life back into Chester's indoor market?

A call has gone out to turn Chester’s disused Princess Street bus station into a car park – opening up a vital lifeline for the city's struggling indoor market.

Traders in the market and the neighbouring Forum Shopping Centre say footfall has dropped dramatically since the old bus interchange – which was on their doorstep – was replaced by a new one at Gorse Stacks last month.

The move has left many fearing for the future of their businesses.

In response to the traders’ plight, businessman Adam Dandy has proposed turning the Princess Street site into a temporary car park which would be free for anyone who spends above a certain amount of time in the market.

This would make it a more appealing prospect than the existing Market Place car park – which is only free after 3pm – and it would help drive up footfall, Mr Dandy hopes.

Chester MP Chris Matheson has lent his support by writing to Gerald Meehan, chief executive of Cheshire West and Chester Council, to ask whether the idea is a viable one.

Mr Matheson wrote: “The advantage is it would bring custom back to the market which has dropped off since the bus station moved to Gorse Stacks.

“I am unclear how much groundwork would be required but I would welcome your views as to whether this would be possible.”

Key to the success of the plan would be to make parking there free all day for people using the indoor market for a pre-agreed amount of time, with car park receipts being verified at the market office.

A new markethall is to be created as part of the £300 million Northgate development – with work due to begin this autumn – but the pressing issue is over what can be done to help market traders in the interim.

A free Shopper Hopper shuttle bus has been laid on by the council, linking the new bus interchange to the old one.

But traders at both the market and Forum say footfall has still dropped and not enough people are using the service.

Mr Dandy, owner of Dandy’s Top Soil on Sealand Road and also co-founder of the Share charity shop on Northgate Street, was eager to see what could be done after hearing of the problems.

He is passionate about the market, as his family has a history of trading there since the 1800s.

Mr Dandy told the Leader: “I feel strongly that a good local market can be a huge springboard for small local family businesses to flourish.

“I am desperately keen that those businesses currently in the market, who have weathered the storms of the past, are assisted and are able to be among those who open up in the new improved market in the future.

“The ideas I mentioned would, I hope, go some way to helping these businesses to increase footfall and get to the new market in one piece.”

Barriers have been placed around the old Princess Street bus interchange since it was closed at the beginning of June.