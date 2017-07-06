Family tribute to biker,42, killed in A540 Chester crash

THE family of a biker killed in a crash near Mollington have paid tribute to him.

Kevin Jackson, 42, died after his Yamaha motorbike collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A540 Parkgate Road shortly after 7pm on Monday.

He was an engineer at Unilever for 18 years and more recently a self-employed kitchen-fitter.

A statement released on behalf of the family by Cheshire Police said: “He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”

The occupants of the Corsa were uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 865 of July 3. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.