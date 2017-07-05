Trio arrested after blaze above Saltney pub The Corner Pin

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a flat fire above a pub.

North Wales Police confirmed they arrested three men following the morning blaze above the Corner Pin pub, High Street, Saltney, which they attended just before 6.20am.

Emergency services including two fire crews from Chester and Deeside were called to the scene.

Fire investigators remained at the property today alongside police officers after the blaze had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Traffic was affected by the early fire with the A5104 High Street closed in both directions until about 8.50am.

Bus operators Stagecoach said it was not able to provide its number 16 service near to the pub, asking passengers to make their way to Victoria Road.

A normal service resumed at 9.30am.