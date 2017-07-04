Man from Chester dies following crash between car and motorcycle

Published date: 04 July 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
A MAN from Chester has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A540.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A540, Parkgate Road, Mollington, just after 7pm on Monday.

The collision involved a dark grey Yamaha motorcycle and a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa. 

The rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man from Chester, died as a result of his injuries. 

The occupants of the Corsa were uninjured. 

As a result of the incident the road remained closed for a period of time in order to allow investigation work to be conducted.

