Hundreds turn out for summer fun in the sun in Blacon

HUNDREDS of families from across Chester turned out for the city’s largest community-led spectacle.

Music, theatre and a host of other exciting entertainment took centre stage at the 22nd Blacon Festival.

Organised by local social enterprise Avenue Services, the event was opened by Chester MP Chris Matheson and took place at Queen Elizabeth Fields, Blacon Avenue, on Saturday.

Visitors were treated to performances by local schoolchildren, dance groups and Theatre in the Quarter as well as a demonstration from Blacon Boxing Club and a guide dog presentation.

Among a range of other activities was an array of stalls offering items including local produce.

Paul Knight, head of Avenue Services, said: “The Blacon Festival has been entertaining families for more than two decades now and this year’s event was just as exciting.

“A lot of hard work went into the planning of this popular event and we are sure everyone who attended had a great time.”