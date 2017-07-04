Shoppers urged to support the independents in Chester

Independent businesses in Chester are being championed as part of a national month-long campaign.

Independent Retailer Month, organised by retail expert Clare Rayner, will run through July with the aim of highlighting the important role smaller traders play in local economies.

Business group CH1ChesterBID has launched a campaign called ‘Love Local’ which will help put the city’s independent shops in the spotlight.

Carl Critchlow, manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Independent businesses are woven into the very fabric of Chester and provide the city with character, charm and unique visitor appeal and we are fortunate to have everything from boutique retailers, leading service providers and nationally acclaimed restaurants.

“On top of that, they also play a vital role supporting the local economy, with around 50-70p of every £1 spent locally recirculating back into the area, which provides a significant boost for local jobs and our high street.

“For all of these reasons, it’s really important that we get behind them and that’s why we’re encouraging people to ‘Love Local’ and support our independent businesses as part of Independent Retailer Month this July.”

Alongside providing independent businesses with specialist marketing support throughout the month, CH1ChesterBID will champion the campaign with a host of initiatives, including a loyalty scheme, bespoke promotional materials and prizes that will be given away to customers who buy goods from its independent retailers.

Many of Chester’s unique independent businesses will also have special features promoted on social media, via CH1ChesterBID’s consumer website (www.experiencechester.com) and within the city-centre itself.

Mr Critchlow added: “We’re doing everything we can to champion our smaller businesses and we really hope people get behind the campaign and venture into Chester to explore some of its independent gems.

“About 130 of CH1ChesterBID’s 500 members are classed as small or independent businesses, however there are many more independent businesses who don’t form part of the BID, so we would encourage the public to seek these out and make it a city-wide event.”

Beverley Lucas, owner of Toycraft on Watergate Street, said: “Chester’s small and independent businesses act as a real point of difference for the city and I’m really pleased to be part of a citywide campaign that helps shine a light on my business and so many others.

“We’re facing real challenges with out of town shopping centres and online outlets giving people more choice than ever before. We’re determined to stand the test of time but we need the support of customers. I’d urge local residents to make a real effort this month to support Chester’s independent businesses.”

There are 43 independent traders working within Chester’s Indoor Market. Karen Bates, markets manager at Chester Market, said: “We’ve got some fabulous, eclectic stores and stalls within the indoor market and Chester has a proud market tradition stretching back 150 years.

“We’re thrilled to see CH1ChesterBID raising the profile of independent traders and we’re also calling on the public to support us this month and beyond.”