Boxer from Chester becomes World Boxing Union cruiserweight champion

A BOXER from Chester has become the World Boxing Union (WBU) cruiserweight champion following a second-round knockout.

Jimmy Hawk, who now holds six belts in two different weight divisions and four different organisations, stepped into the ring against Manchester boxer Scott Williams.

The semi-professional slugger stopped his opponent inside two rounds, delivering a devastating uppercut to land the win.

The 51-year-old boxing and Krav Maga coach says he is now on the lookout for his next bout as he plans to add to his collection of titles.

Jimmy said: “It was a great feeling to win another belt, especially against an upcoming fighter, I feel fantastic and winning really gives me confidence going forward.

“Since winning the WBU cruiserweight title I haven’t stopped, I have jumped straight back into training to improve my fitness and continue wave of momentum. My team push me to through gruelling sessions and it’s great to have them in my corner.

“I plan to fight again later in the year, where I will either be defending my current UBA British title or going for the UBA European title– I just need to find myself an opponent.”

Tickets for all future fights can be purchased at the reception of Chester Boxers, Lightfoot Street, Hoole in Chester.

Chester Boxers provide a variety of different group classes in Boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, Krav Maga and Wrestling.