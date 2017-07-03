Concerns raised over arrival of Costa in Chester's funkiest suburb

CONCERNS have been raised that Chester’s funkiest suburb could lose its edge with the reported arrival of national coffee shop chain Costa.

Hoole has been riding high since it was awarded the title of Best Local Centre in the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.

Boasting a host of independent businesses – including a butcher’s, grocer’s, cobbler’s and florist’s as well as cafes, bars and restaurants – it prides itself on offering a unique experience for customers.

Now several traders, including the co-owner of The Little Yellow Pig cafe on Charles Street and the owner of Deli-Vert on Faulkner Street, have voiced fears about the imminent arrival of Costa.

They say Hoole could lose its identity if familiar high street names move in and their concerns have been echoed by both local councillors on Cheshire West and Chester Council, Alex Black and Angie Chidley.

However, local campaign group Notting Hoole – which co-ordinates awards bids and local events – has said the arrival of Costa has more positives than negatives.

One coffee shop manager, Tam Chomsomboon of Cafe.com on Faulkner Street, agreed saying the national chain could drive more footfall into the main shopping streets.

It is understood that a franchisee will run a branch of Costa in the former NatWest building on the corner of Faulkner Street and Hoole Road. Costa has not yet confirmed this but it is common knowledge locally.

Contractors were already busy fitting the electrics in the premises when the Leader visited the suburb to speak to business owners.

Simon Price, from Deli-Vert, had tears in his eyes when our reporter dropped by – although he was adamant this was down to chopping onions.

“Look what happens when you talk to me about Costa!” he joked, adding: “It may drive in more footfall but I’m disappointed it’s going to be a chain there. It will detract from the character of Hoole with all the independent shops here.”

The closure of the HSBC and Natwest banks in Hoole, as well as nearby GP surgeries, had already had a significant impact on footfall in the suburb, he said.

“I’m always worried about the impact on my business,” said Mr Price. “We do coffee and sandwiches so there is certainly an overlap there. But ‘que sera, sera’ and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

John Winrow, of The Little Yellow Pig, had similar fears.

“I wouldn’t say Costa coming to Hoole is a good thing,” he said. “I think people love Hoole because of all the great independent shops that are already here.

“I hope it [Costa] won’t take too much of our trade away. We’re lucky to have fantastic regular customers so I hope we’ll be ok.”

However, Mr Chomsomboon, of Cafe.com, said: “It’s good and should bring more people in. We don’t want to oppose new business in Hoole.

“I’m not worried about the impact on business here – there are enough customers to go round.”

Cllr Black said he was concerned with Hoole’s apparent transition from a family shopping area to one that focuses on entertainment with a soaring number of bars, restaurants and cafes.

“I suppose another cafe is as good as anything but it’s a bit disappointing,” he said. “There’s nothing anyone can do to stop these establishments from opening. It will live or die by its popularity.”

Cllr Chidley added: “Hoole is unique because it’s got something a bit different. It would be a shame if that was lost. We don’t want Hoole to be like everywhere else.”

The majority of people on social media appear to be against the new Costa in Hoole and have pledged their loyalty to independent businesses.

One man wrote on Facebook: “From a quirky cool independent high street of the year to a carbon copy of other high-streets. Landlords you should be ashamed that your rent is detracting from independent businesses setting up.”

And a woman wrote: “Boooo!!! We don’t need chains, we already have amazing coffee houses & lovely lunch makers!!! I know where I’ll still be buying from.”

But another resident added: “Hang on a minute....whilst I’m not keen on larger companies moving in where we should have independents, it will look a darn site smarter than currently and will create local jobs. We can’t block any trader from coming. It is good they think Hoole is worth investing in.”

Campaign group Notting Hoole said: “It’s been a concern for many years for local businesses and residents alike that large chains would move into Hoole and edge the small independents out.

“The worry has been that Hoole would become a victim of its own success and be swallowed up by a series of large chain stores. For quite some time there have been rumours that Costa would move into Hoole, and finally those rumours are now true.

“The old Nat West building, on the corner of Faulkner Street and Hoole Road, has been viewed by a number of local investors and business owners over the last few months, but each time it was decided that the project was just too big and involved too much capital to convert the building. It appears that only a large company would have the backing to convert the old and dilapidated former bank into a functioning business.

“There are arguments for and against Costa coming into Hoole, although we feel that there are more positives than negatives. Yes, there may be a threat to the existing coffee shops, but they are all excellent businesses with strong identities and there is no reason why they should not continue to thrive with their own customer bases. The presence of Costa may well draw additional business to the area, and in fact a Costa opening in nearby Frodsham has been an excellent addition to the market town, and not only have the existing coffee shops remained, new ones have since opened.

“It must also be remembered that Costa is a franchise business, and therefore each shop is run by an independent business owner effectively running their own business, albeit under a very recognisable name.

“As such we would like to think that the resident business owners would welcome the new business into the area, and hopefully elicit a positive impact from them into the community.

“A few years ago there was a great worry in Hoole when it was announced that Sainsbury’s was opening on Faulkner Street.

“The general view was that it would close all the existing grocery stores down, and have an extremely negative effect within the community.

“ In fact our Sainsbury’s Local has been incredibly involved in the Hoole community, choosing a local charity to support each year (including Hoole Community Centre and Space), participating very actively in the GB High Street Award entries, and regularly donating stock for all Notting Hoole events, which supports the Hoole Christmas Lights Switch On, and the Community Centre.

“The exact effect of Costa opening is impossible to state for definite until it happens, but let’s just give it a chance shall we? Who knows, it may just be a good thing...”