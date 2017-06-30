University of Law leaving Christleton campus for home closer to Chester city centre

The University of Law is leaving its Christleton campus for a new home closer to Chester city centre.

The relocation will be completed in time for the start of the academic year in September 2018, the university confirmed on Wednesday.

However, no further details have been released about exactly where the new campus will be or what the implications are for the university's existing centre at Christleton, about three miles out from the city centre.

Professor Andrea Nollent, vice-chancellor and CEO at ULaw, said: “For both our students and the law firms with whom we have close partnerships, our new location will bring them closer together in the city centre as part of Chester’s vibrant business community.

“Not only will this enhance our current offering but it will also create new opportunities, from which our students, staff and employers can benefit.

“We take great pride in providing our students with the best possible learning experience, which is recognised by the gold ranking awarded to the university in the recent Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

This builds on the university being ranked number one in the UK for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2016.”

ULaw has said the move – which has been rumoured for some time but only confirmed this week – will “offer central amenities and facilities to enhance opportunities and enrich the student experience”.

The relocation will provide access to legal employers and make it easier for the growing number of students opting for part-time courses or the new legal apprenticeships.

A spokesperson for ULaw told the Leader they could not confirm where the new location was or what would happen to the Christleton campus.

There has previously been speculation that the new site could be at the One City Place office building, close to Chester Railway Station, although this link appears to have gone cold in recent months.

The university at Christleton is one of eight centres operated by ULaw across the country.