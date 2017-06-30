Thousands set to line up for part of Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride

MORE than 3,000 cyclists will be setting off through the Birkenhead’s Queensway Tunnel on Sunday as part of the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride.

Returning for its 24th year, the multi-distance event will see cyclists riding through the stunning Cheshire countryside in support of Claire House Children's Hospice.

Many riders will be starting at the iconic Queensway Tunnel.

It will be traffic free as Merseytravel will close it between 6am and 4pm in support of the event.

Some riders will set off from the second start point at the Countess of Chester Health Park.

Event director and managing director at organisers Pennine Events, Mark Sandamas said: “To see thousands of cyclists take to the streets is always a brilliant sight – it’s set to be a fantastic day.

For more information about the ride, visit www.liverpool chesterliverpool.com

Online registration closes at noon today but entries will be taken on the day at the Liverpool and Chester sites.