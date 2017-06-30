Mancot robber jailed for three years for daylight attack on teenager in Chester

A ROBBER has been jailed for three years after he held up a teenager at knifepoint near a cash machine in Chester.

Brian Charles Evans, 44, of Leaches Lane in Mancot, pleaded guilty to robbery at Chester Crown Court and was handed an immediate custodial sentence.

The Leader had previously reported that the 19-year-old victim had been left traumatised by the incident, which happened on Brook Street at around 11.30am on May 9.

The young man was withdrawing money from the cash machine outside the Post Office when he was threatened and pushed by a man holding a blade.

The offender then fled the scene on a bike and headed towards Egerton Street.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson said at the time: “Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of the attack, although he has been left traumatised by his ordeal.”

Stuart Stevenson, who runs Chester Comic Co on the street, told our reporter he dialled 999 after seeing the young man being shoved and robbed.

He said: “I saw a young man, who I assumed was a student, being mugged and he shouted out. I just phoned the police immediately.”