Cat-stuck-up-tree drama near primary school in Chester has a purrfect ending

A HAPLESS cat is feline relieved after firefighters rescued him from a tree in front of 150 primary school children in Chester.

‘Jeremy’ the moggie got stuck in branches 40 feet high near St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary School in Hoole, at around 9am on Monday.

Pupils joined an RSPCA officer and nearby residents in trying to coax him down – and one woman even laid a piece of fresh fish at the bottom of the tree as a tempting treat.

It was only when the fire service arrived that station manager Paul Rowlands – later dubbed ‘the cat whisperer’ – managed to entice the pet to within reach of his ladder with a tin of tuna at 1.30pm.

Jeremy's owner Angela Walsh, 46, told the Leader: “He was absolutely fine but starving hungry. He ate like a horse and then lay on the sofa with his paws in the air for the rest of the day!”

A school spokesman added: “The kids were all delighted and clapped and cheered when the cat was rescued!

“It was a lot of fun and the fire service and RSPCA were great.”

Mrs Walsh, of Housesteads Drive in Hoole, said she had been walking her daughter to school that morning when she heard a cat “crying” in the trees.

Unaware it was Jeremy, who is eight months old, she informed the school before having a closer look and realising it was her own pet.

School staff called the RSPCA and an officer began trying to entice him down – but to no avail.

Mid-morning break came and went, and by lunchtime word had spread around the entire school that a cat was stuck up a tree on the edge of the school grounds.

“There were about 150 children playing on the field when the fire service arrived,” the school spokesman said. “They got very excited at this point!”

Recounting the rescue bid, Chester station manager Mr Rowlands said: “I ended up trying to coax the cat down with a tin of tuna! It was about 40ft high when we got there and I managed to get it down to a reasonable height.

“It wanted to come down but it couldn’t get down any further. Because the cat had a bit of a rapport with me, I went up and managed to get the cat to come to the head of the ladder and it ate some tuna.

“I grabbed it and I expected it to dig its claws into me but it didn’t and went under my arm instead. The owner was very pleased!”

Following the successful rescue, pupils posed for a photo with firefighters before heading back to class.

“All’s well that ends well,” the school spokesman said. “It was the purr-fect outcome!”