Man found guilty of murdering housemate and burying his body in Ellesmere Port garden

A MAN has been found guilty of killing his housemate with two friends and burying the body in the garden.

Manuel Wagner, 29, had denied playing any part in the murder of Christophe Borgye at the home the pair shared with Sebastian Bendou in Ellesmere Port on April 23, 2009.

But a jury of six men and six women took just four hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict on Wednesday following a three-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Both Bendou, 39, and another man, Dominik Kocher, 37, are already serving life sentences for murdering Mr Borgye at their former home at 19, Hylton Court.

Wagner, a German national who has been living in Toxteth, Liverpool, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the course of the trial the jury heard he had previously been cleared of assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial at a trial in 2014.

However, after three years of further police investigation the Crown Prosecution Service decided they had enough evidence to convict him of murder.