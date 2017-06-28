Limited time to look at new 1,450-home plan in Chester ‘unacceptable’ say residents

Residents say they need more time to study long-awaited plans for an enormous housing development on their doorstep.

Redrow have submitted an application to Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) relating to a proposed 1,450-home project off Wrexham Road in Chester.

Members of the Westminster Park Residents Association (WPRA) have asked CWaC to give them more than the standard three weeks to look into the plans, which were published on the council’s website last week, because there is so much to take in.

Brian Westcott of the WPRA said: “These plans contain a vast amount of information which must be carefully examined.

Farmland off Wrexham Road in Chester, ringed in red, has been earmarked for 1,450 homes

“We are astonished that the council has put a standard consultation expiry date of three weeks on these plans, finishing on July 11.

“It is clearly going to take more like three months to give these plans the attention that they deserve.

“The plans have been promised by the developers for over a year and a half, and responding in such a tight timescale is totally unacceptable.

“We hope that the council will reconsider.”

It seems their request, however, will not be granted.

Clr Brian Clarke, CWaC cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “All planning applications have a standard 21-day response.

“This application will most likely be brought before planning committee for determination and, as with all committee items, we will consider all comments received up until the day before committee.”

The Redrow application forms phase one of a wider project which would effectively create a new neighbourhood on farmland off Wrexham Road, to the south edge of Chester.

Phase one is for 509 homes and ‘associated infrastructure’, while outline planning permission is being sought for a ‘local centre’ comprising a small supermarket, a group of smaller shops, a cafe/restaurant, a pub, a health centre, a nursery and a primary school with playing fields.

The applications are the first of ‘a number’ which will be submitted relating to the Wrexham Road development in the coming weeks, according to consultants Lichfields.

Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, which are also involved, have already held public consultations over the development, with the first one taking place in July 2015.

Residents in nearby Westminster Park have previously raised concerns, as have Friends of North Chester Greenbelt, over the extra traffic which would be generated in the area.

Campaigners have also questioned whether there would be sufficient school places and GP surgeries.

The land was allocated for housing in the CWaC Local Plan, adopted in 2015.