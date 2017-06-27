Carer sacked for blowing whistle on sub-standard Chester care home was unfairly dismissed

A CARER who was sacked when she raised concerns about standards at a Chester care home has won her employment tribunal battle against its owners.

Mum-of-three Kaley Sweetman felt she had no choice other than to blow the whistle on Orchard Manor after her comments were ignored by the home’s management in September last year.

She and several other ex-employees contacted the Government’s Care Quality Commission (CQC), which carried out surprise inspections at the 93-bedroom facility on Acres Lane in Upton in November.

Owners Fordent Properties Ltd denied the allegations claiming the whistleblowers were acting maliciously and Miss Sweetman, who was still on her probation period, was dismissed from her role.

But in March the CQC rated the home as “inadequate” – the lowest grade possible – and placed it under special measures, meaning it could face closure if improvements are not made.

An experienced carer, Miss Sweetman had also contacted the Leader about her concerns, after which a further five former staff members wrote to our newsdesk outlining similar issues.

One described the home as a “hell hole” while another said it was “by far one of the worst I've worked in”. They raised issues about staffing levels, training, provision of incontinence pads and unqualified administration of medication, among other matters.

Miss Sweetman, who lives in Ellesmere Port, fought her corner against Fordent Properties at an employment tribunal in Liverpool on May 23.

And she has just learnt the panel adjudicated that she was unfairly dismissed.

The judgement document, which was passed to the Leader, states: “The tribunal has no hesitation in drawing an inference from all that it has heard and seen that [the] decision to dismiss the claimant ... was wholly and directly related to the reports that the claimant has made to the CQC. The claimant’s dismissal was automatically unfair.”

Miss Sweetman is “made up” with the outcome and is currently trying to negotiate compensation. She worked at Orchard Manor between July 19 and September 30 last year.

“I'm just happy the truth has come out now,” she said. “This has been really hard for me and my family but I still wouldn’t change the fact that I spoke up and raised concerns. Anyone who has concerns should speak up without being afraid.”

The tribunal report states Miss Sweetman and two other healthcare assistants visited home manager Miranda De Biasi “as a delegation” in September 2016 to raise issues “troubling” them.

“What was of concern to this delegation was a feeling that the units were understaffed, particularly at night,” it states. “They shared a concern that there was an insufficient number of staff to attend adequately to residents who required intimate and hygienic attention during the night and to assist in getting the residents toileted, washed and dressed in readiness for the handover to the day staff. Of particular concern to the claimant was she felt there was inadequate provision of incontinence pads for residents at night time, a matter she had taken up with the home’s nurse Karen Woollen, only to be told the policy was one pad per resident per night.”

Despite stating their belief that the issues “endanger the health and safety of residents”, the home manager made no indication that any action would be taken.

On the subject of incontinence pads, she confirmed Karen Woollen had correctly stated the home's policy, and reportedly told Miss Sweetman: “I won’t be blackmailed. If you don’t like it, you can leave.”

The women contacted the CQC whose subsequent inspections confirmed low staffing levels, restrictions on the use of incontinence products, administration of medicine by unqualified staff and inadequate training on nursing procedures.

Fordent Properties has said it accepts the outcome of the tribunal and is reviewing its complaints and whistleblowing procedures.

A spokesman said: “We take our duty of care to residents and staff very seriously, and are disappointed that on this occasion we have fallen short of our own high-standards.

“We respect and accept the outcome of the tribunal, and we have learnt from this experience and are moving forward positively for the future.

“We have new management within the home, and our existing robust complaints and whistleblowing process is being reviewed.

“We will also remind all residents, relatives and staff members about how they can raise issues directly to the home manager, senior management team, or to the appropriate external organisations.

“Whilst there are areas where we can make improvements – and an action plan is in place and being delivered as part of this journey – we are also pleased that in a recent survey 96 per cent of residents and relatives said they were happy with the care we provide, and 95 per cent of staff said they felt proud to work at Orchard Manor.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with all our partners, playing an important role in the local community, and helping the people we care for lead happy and fulfilling lives.”