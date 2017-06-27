Cladding stripped from Chester tower blocks ‘for absolute peace of mind’

Cladding is being stripped from three Chester tower blocks following safety investigations carried out in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

The housing association which manages the high-rise flats says the work is being carried out after additional checks and sought to reassure worried residents.

People living at Thackeray Towers, Rowlands Heights and Haygarth Heights in Francis Street, Newtown, were told last week by Sanctuary Housing that there were “no concerns” over the covering on their buildings as it was a different material to the one used on Grenfell Tower.

Workers stripping cladding from Haygarth Heights in Newtown

But on Sunday they woke up to the unsettling sight of workers stripping away external cladding from ground floor areas, leading to much speculation on social media about the reason for the work.

A spokesman for Sanctuary Housing yesterday explained the move was a precautionary one taken to give “absolute peace of mind”.

He said: “We can reassure residents that the cladding to all our high rise blocks in Chester is safe and is not the type associated with Grenfell Tower.

“As a result of our additional checks of our buildings in Chester, in conjunction with the council and the fire service, we identified a concern about the brick slips on the ground floor of the three high rise blocks in Francis Street, so for absolute peace of mind we took the decision to remove it.

“We understand residents in high rise blocks may feel concerned after the fire at Grenfell Tower. We want to reassure them that their safety is our number one priority.”

There are concerns the type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower in west London could have contributed to the fire – which claimed the lives of at least 79 people on June 14 – spreading so quickly.

On June 20, Sanctuary’s Julia Nundy, operations manager for Chester and the North West, wrote to residents in the association’s nine Chester tower blocks saying the cladding on their buildings was different to the “aluminium composite material” used at Grenfell Tower.

Three days later, another letter was sent informing residents of seemingly routine work which was due to be carried out on Sunday.

Making no reference to the Grenfell Tower fire, the letter read: “This weekend we will be carrying out minor building work to the external ground floor. The work is not structural and should not cause much disruption. We anticipate it will be completed by Monday, June 26.”

Cladding was ripped out on Sunday and left in large bags at the side of the flats. Workmen were still there yesterday, removing insulation from Haygarth Heights.

After much speculation from residents, Sanctuary had to issue a statement yesterday clarifying the reason for the work.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers had visited all high rise blocks in Chester to carry out “operational assurance and resident reassurance” and had started “full fire safety audits” on them all.

But the service added: “The testing of cladding material fitted on these buildings lies with the housing association or relevant management organisation.”

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesman said he was aware the work in Newtown was taking place but it was a matter for the housing association.