Hostile backlash over big student flats scheme in Chester

Developers looking to build yet more student homes in Chester are facing fierce opposition from residents and the city’s MP.

Chris Matheson has slammed a “speculative” proposal for student flats on the site of the Stagecoach bus depot between Liverpool Road and Victoria Road.

Those living nearby are also unhappy with the plans, which were unveiled at a public exhibition at the Northgate Arena on Thursday.

Developers the Watkin Jones Group are in pre-application discussions with Cheshire West and Chester Council over proposals for managed accommodation of 351 units.

The area is already densely populated by student homes, and Mr Matheson questioned the need for more.

He said his issue was not with the city’s student population or the University of Chester – but with developers looking to earn a “fast buck”.

“We have enough student housing already and most residents are sick of these speculative applications from developers outside the plans of the university itself,” said the recently re-elected city MP.

“But as we know in planning law, developers have all the cards in their hands. We've seen this before in Chester, time and again.

“This isn’t about students. This is about speculative developers trying to make a fast buck on any spare bit of land in Chester. It’s not on and I’m opposed to it.”

There will be just six car parking spaces at the site – purely for loading and unloading when residents move in or out – and it will be written into all tenancy agreements that the students living there are not to bring their cars with them.

But Mr Matheson fears the parking situation could become “chaotic” if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Publicity material from the Watkin Jones Group says the flats will feature a mixture of studio and cluster rooms.

They say the design is a “respectful response” to the listed George and Dragon pub opposite.

The development would be managed around the clock by Fresh Student Living, meaning there would always be at least one member of staff on site.

But residents living nearby told the Leader they were not happy with the plans.

Barrie Mills, of Abbots Nook, said: “If they're going to put in student flats, don’t put in 350. We live on top of it and at 2am or 3am you hear shouting, laughing screaming, people having arguments, even playing football in the street.

“With 350 more, we’ve got no chance. Our property would be worthless.”

Sylvia Westbury, also of Abbots Nook, added: “I don’t have any objections to there being housing there if it's for people who need it. But I do object to the fact it’s for more students. This is not a city as big as Liverpool or Manchester – so we can’t handle it.”

A resident at the nearby Abbots Wood retirement home, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s not the plans themselves which I object to, it’s the students and the way they behave. They are noisy, rude and leave rubbish everywhere.”

David Carroll, who works for Fresh Student Living at the nearby Abbeygate student accommodation on Victoria Road, spoke up in favour of managed property, saying: “It’s better to have students together in a managed block, rather than spread out across the city. If they are in a row of houses, who can control it?”

Representatives of Watkin Jones Group and Tom Groom Architects attended the exhibition and stressed the proposals were at an early stage and could change in light of feedback from residents.

But no-one from either company was willing to be quoted on the record and Watkin Jones Group did not respond when contacted for an official statement.

Rumours of Stagecoach moving out of their depot had been circulating for some time before news of the student flat scheme was officially confirmed.

The bus company has a ‘conditional agreement’ with developer Watkin Jones over the sale of the depot site and is in negotiations in relation to an alternative location for its operations in Chester.

A spokesman for the University of Chester said: “We take our responsibility to our neighbours very seriously and would encourage members of the community to bring student-related concerns to our attention as soon as possible so that we can look into them quickly to enable a speedy resolution.

“Where appropriate, the university works closely with Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cheshire Police to ensure that any reported incidents involving students are dealt with vigorously.”