Taste Test: Ristorante Sergio, Chester

I LOVE everything about going out for an Italian meal - the antipasti, the mains, the wine, the atmosphere - it hardly ever disappoints.

Sergio’s is well established as one of Chester’s leading Italian restaurants, bringing an authentic taste of the Mediterranean to St Werburgh Street, right in the heart of the city centre, situated next to the stunning Chester Cathedral.

The restaurant is tucked away slightly off the main street, but it’s definitely worth the detour and there is always a friendly, charming welcome, although I’d recommend you book in advance, especially at weekends or when the races are on, as it’s an extremely popular venue.

Restaurant owner Sergio opened up some 30 years ago and continues to help run the dining room floor, alongside son Gianni, with an attentive army of staff never far away and always on hand to ensure you have everything you want to make your visit a pleasant experience.

It happened to be a very warm evening when my friend and I sat down at Sergio’s but the restaurant never seemed too hot, despite the fact the kitchen is part of an open-plan room, great for seeing the chefs at work.

Our wine was swiftly delivered to the table and it was time to order,

yet our poor waiter was sent back twice as we struggled to decide on what to have, such is the vast range of options on the superbly varied menu.

Eventually I came down on the Gamberetti Portofino - large pan fried prawns with walnuts and onions - to start. At first I wasn’t quite sure about this mix, but it proved to be a delicious combination with the prawns cooked to perfection.

My friend opted for bruschetta with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and garlic butter, which I was informed whet the appetite for the main course.

I opted for Calzone Goloso, which came with a mixture of fillings, including ham, pepperoni and vegetables, all wrapped in a tremendous pizza base, with grilled cheese holding it all together.

The mozzarella was truly melt in the mouth stuff and as a calzone lover, I was delighted with my pick.

Now, while my calzone was terrific, I admit to being overcome with a fair amount of food jealousy when I tried my friend’s Salmone alla Maddalena.

This comprised of a gorgeous salmon supreme with haddock and prawns, mixed with a creamy dill sauce. It really was a dish to savour each bite and left me wishing I’d ordered the same!

After such a good feed - the

portion sizes are certainly generous at Sergio’s - I needed a quick espresso to perk me up.

By this stage the conscientious staff at Sergio’s were winding down for the night and as each of the diner’s wandered out towards the bars of Chester, I’m sure everyone was more than satisfied with a great evening of Italian cuisine.

A night out at Sergio’s is firmly recommended.

How it rated: