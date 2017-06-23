Young supermarket boss stole £1,400 from tills at Hoole Co-op store

A YOUNG supermarket manager stole £1,400 from his employer after becoming depressed about the death of his grandfather and family dog, a court heard.

Toby Alexander Harrison, 24, had worked his way up to the position of supervisor at the Co-op store on Walker Street in Hoole, Chester, over the course of eight years.

But a combination of bereavement, crippling pay-day loans and gambling addiction led him to start stealing from the till at work in September last year.

The theft was eventually spotted and on December 14 he admitted stealing the money in an interview with his bosses.

Harrison, who now works as a lifeguard, was sentenced to a 12 month community order at Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay back the £1,400 to Co-op and must stump up £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The court heard he had been manipulating a system that allows customers to scan their shopping, receive a special barcode and then return to the store later to pay.

It is often used when people reach the checkout and discover they have left their purse or wallet at home.

CCTV showed Harrison, who has no previous convictions, had been “voiding these transactions and keeping the cash for himself”.

Andrew Stewart, defending, said his client had made full admissions as soon as the theft was discovered and offered to pay the money back.

“He felt awful about this matter,” Mr Stewart told magistrates. “He couldn't believe he had done such a bad thing and would never do it again in the right frame of mind.”

The death of the family dog and of his grandfather had left Harrison suffering with depression, which was compounded by a gambling addiction and outstanding pay-day loans of £3,000.

He had also been told his branch of Co-op was under threat of closure which made him “panic” about paying off his debt.

Mr Stewart said the defendant had now “beaten his demons”, was debt free and no longer gambled. He is aiming to become a personal trainer and is living with his mother and father on Phillip Street in Hoole.